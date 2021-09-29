BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 272 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Matson worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MATX opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $3,079,783. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

