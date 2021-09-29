BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 35,162 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $6,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $6,169,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.