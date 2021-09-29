BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

