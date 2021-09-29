BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

DHF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.