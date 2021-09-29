Bob’s Repair Reaches Market Cap of $910,061.13 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $910,061.13 and $7,727.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

