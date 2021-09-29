Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.68. 6,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

