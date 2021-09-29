Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bogota Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

