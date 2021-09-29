Boston Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NYSE YETI opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

