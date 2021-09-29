Boston Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $580.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

