Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,785,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $76,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

