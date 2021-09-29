Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $42.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

