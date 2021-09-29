Brent Donald Poohkay Sells 7,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

TSE NTR opened at C$82.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$49.88 and a 52 week high of C$83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of C$47.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.79.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

