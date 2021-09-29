Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

