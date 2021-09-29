Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $352,000.

HYT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,232. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

