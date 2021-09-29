Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 8,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,936,998,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $583.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

