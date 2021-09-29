Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.58. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,317. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.05. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

