Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,556. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

