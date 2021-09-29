Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,558 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.