Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 685,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 339,453 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLVS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

