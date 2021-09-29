Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

