Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

