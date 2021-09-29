Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 9,665 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 244.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after buying an additional 1,142,450 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $2,230,100. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

