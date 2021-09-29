Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

