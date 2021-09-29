Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.