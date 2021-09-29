British & American Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust PLC (LON:BAF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of British & American Investment Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of £8.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. British & American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

British & American Investment Trust Company Profile

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

