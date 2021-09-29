British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 4,749,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 149,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

