British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 4,749,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
