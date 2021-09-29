Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $8.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.01 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,409. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

