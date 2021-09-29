Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce $4.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce $4.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,682 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,777. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,937,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $902.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

