Brokerages Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.71). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLYB shares. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLYB opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

