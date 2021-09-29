Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

