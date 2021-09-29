Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,371. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,305.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

