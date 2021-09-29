Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $161.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $929.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 680,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.