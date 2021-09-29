Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $161.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $929.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 680,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

