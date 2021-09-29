Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $60.11 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 286.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

