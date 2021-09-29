Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Target Price at $25.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of AU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

