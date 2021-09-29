Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $29.69

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,127,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 185,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

