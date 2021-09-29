Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $139.55

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. Catalent has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.