Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $13.83

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LICY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

