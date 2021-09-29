Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 393.57

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 350.40 ($4.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

