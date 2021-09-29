Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $62.86

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $942.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

