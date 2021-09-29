Brokers Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

AMRN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Amarin has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

