Brokers Set Expectations for Angi Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

ANGI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.