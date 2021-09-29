Brokers Set Expectations for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.36 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

