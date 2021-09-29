Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,980,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,130,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $665,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,282 shares of company stock worth $2,135,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

