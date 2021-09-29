Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 55,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $927.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

