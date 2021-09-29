Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $96.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

