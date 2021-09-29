C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,068. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.01. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

