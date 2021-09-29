Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $43.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

CALX stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 785,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,871 shares of company stock worth $16,163,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Calix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

