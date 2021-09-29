Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 2,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

