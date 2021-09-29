Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 2,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.