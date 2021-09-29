Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,228 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $233.90 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.