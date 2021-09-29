Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 14,042 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.